Incoming NRA Chief Blames School Shootings On ‘Youngsters Who Are Steeped In A Culture Of Violence’

Oliver North, the new National Rifle Association president, also said the problem could stem from the many young boys who have “been on Ritalin” since their early childhood, and recommended that schools focus on "fortifying" their campuses. Meanwhile, the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center made a plea for blood donations to help the victims of last week's Texas school shooting. Also, in related news, the St. Louis Post Dispatch reports on the range of gunshot injuries seen at St. Louis Children's Hospital.

The Washington Post: Oliver North, Incoming NRA Chief, Blames School Shootings On ‘Culture Of Violence’

Two days after a 17-year-old opened fire in his Texas high school, killing at least 10, incoming National Rifle Association president Oliver North said students “shouldn’t have to be afraid” to go to school and blamed the problem on “youngsters who are steeped in a culture of violence” in which many young boys have “been on Ritalin” since early childhood. “They’ve been drugged in many cases,” he said. (Stead Sellers and Scherer, 5/20)

Houston Chronicle: With Santa Fe High School Victims In Hospital, Officials Ask For Blood Donations

As the surviving gunshot victims from Santa Fe High School continue to be monitored in area hospitals Friday afternoon, the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is asking for donations from the public to help with their recovery. The blood center said they're in need of blood platelets and O-negative blood donations. (Jordan, 5/18)

St. Louis Post Dispatch: St. Louis Children's Hospital: Where Treating Gunshot Wounds Is Part Of Taking Care Of Kids

The gunshot injuries seen at Children’s range from skin grazes to life-and-death scenarios related to violence, accidents and, occasionally, self-harm. A study of gun injuries among patients 16 and younger showed nearly a third were from accidents. The average age of victims has dropped precipitously in recent years. The ongoing quandary is how to reduce the numbers instead of just hoping something changes. Families have access to mentors through a Victims of Violence program that soon will be implemented at other local trauma centers. Children’s and Washington University School of Medicine are involved in a gun violence initiative conducted by the university. (Durando, 5/20)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription