Increased Spending From Georgia Expanding Medicaid Would Be Offset By Savings From Benefits Of The Decision

A new report finds that if the state expanded its Medicaid program, 473,000 more residents would have health coverage next year. Medicaid news comes out of Virginia, New Mexico, and Alaska, as well.

Georgia Health News: New Report Says Medicaid Expansion Would Cover 473,000 More Georgians

A new report estimates that a full Medicaid expansion in Georgia would provide health insurance to 473,000 more residents in 2019. The Urban Institute policy brief, released Wednesday, is the latest to predict the effect of expansion on the state. (Miller, 5/17)

The Associated Press: Virginia House To Reconvene In Hopes Of Passing Budget

The Virginia House of Delegates plans to reconvene next week in hopes of being able to finalize a state budget. GOP Speaker Kirk Cox announced Thursday that the House would gavel in on May 23. Cox said he expects the Senate to have passed a state budget by then for the House to consider. The Senate is set to meet on May 22, but it’s unclear whether it will pass a budget that day. (5/18)

Santa Fe New Mexican: Human Services Department Rejects Protests Over Medicaid Contracts

The state Human Services Department on Thursday rejected the bid protests of four health care companies that weren’t selected by the department for contracts to serve Medicaid recipients beginning next year. The department’s action clears the way for the companies to take their challenges of the contracting process to state District Court. (Cole, 5/17)

Alaska Public Media: State Has Started Delaying Medicaid Payments To Some Hospitals

State Medicaid money will run out before the end of June. That means many hospitals and other health care providers won’t get paid until July. The state budget includes $20 million less for Medicaid than state officials say they’ll need. That’s to cover services provided through June 30. Hospital advocates criticized the Legislature’s decision against fully funding what’s known as a supplemental. They include Becky Hultberg, president and CEO of the Alaska State Hospital & Nursing Home Association. (Kitchenman, 5/17)

