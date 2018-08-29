Increased Use Of Highly Toxic Pesticides At California’s Illegal Marijuana Farms Poses Threats To Water Supply

State drug agents confirmed that 89 percent of the sites this year were contaminated by the chemicals, some of which are so strong it takes only a quarter teaspoon to kill a large bear. Other news on marijuana includes reports on revised conditions for medical usage in Connecticut, licensing requirements for cannabidiol in Ohio and efforts to shake the stoner image.

The Associated Press: Toxic Pesticides Found At Most Illegal California Pot Farms

Nine of every 10 illegal marijuana farms raided in California this year contained traces of powerful and potentially lethal pesticides that are poisoning wildlife and could endanger water supplies, researchers and federal authorities said Tuesday. That’s a jump from chemicals found at about 75 percent of illegal growing operations discovered on public land last year, and it’s six times as high as in 2012. (Thompson, 8/28)

The CT Mirror: Eight New Conditions Approved For CT's Medical Marijuana Program

The legislature’s Regulations Review Committee approved the addition of eight new conditions to the medical marijuana program on Tuesday. The eight conditions apply to all adults, but only two are allowed for those under 18. (Rigg, 8/28)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Is CBD Oil Legal In Ohio? State Regulators Say No

Guidance from the Ohio State Board of Pharmacy issued over the weekend states that CBD oil -- derived from hemp or marijuana -- can only be dispensed in a state-licensed dispensary. But the first state-approved dispensary is still several months away from opening its doors. All products containing CBD -- short for cannabidiol -- will have to comply with the rules of the state's medical marijuana program, including undergoing testing in a state-licensed lab. (Borchardt, 8/28)

The Associated Press: Legal Marijuana Industry Tries To Shake 'Stoner' Stereotypes

Michelle Janikian, who writes about marijuana for publications like Herb, Playboy and Rolling Stone, says after she tells someone what she does for a living, she usually spends the rest of the conversation "trying to act so friendly and mainstream" so they don't think she's stoned. Adam Salcido relates that after he went to work a couple of years ago for a Southern California company that helps organize weed-infused events like Hempfest and Cannabis Cup, he had to reassure his family he wouldn't turn into a drug addict. (Rogers and Fauria, 8/29)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription