Indiana Health Department Backs Rejection Of License For Proposed Abortion Clinic

The health panel stated that the nonprofit failed to meet requirements of having "reputable and responsible character" and that it didn't disclose necessary information on its application. News on abortion also comes out of Kansas and Ohio.

The Associated Press: Panel Rules Against Proposed South Bend Abortion Clinic

A nonprofit group that wants to open an abortion clinic in South Bend was dealt a setback Wednesday after an Indiana health department administrative panel ruled that the agency acted properly when it denied the group a license. "We're obviously disappointed and it's really indicative of the unfair licensing process that we've had to go through that doesn't really apply to any other health care providers," said Sharon Lau, Midwest advocacy director for Texas-based Whole Women's Health Alliance. "We're going to continue. We're not giving up. And we will be pursuing all of our legal options." (11/28)

The Associated Press: Accused Man Cites State Abortion Law In Sexual Assault Case

A man accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl unsuccessfully argued that he should not be charged with taking advantage of a child because she was actually 16 under a Kansas law that says life begins at fertilization. Defense attorney Cooper Overstreet argued in a motion that Jordan Ross, 21, of Topeka, could not be convicted of aggravated indecent liberties with a child because, under the state's definition of life, the alleged victim would be 16, rather than 15. The age of consent in Kansas is 16. (11/28)

Columbus Dispatch: Doctor Who Performed Ohio's First Abortion Surrenders License Over Prescription Allegations

An obstetrician/gynecologist known as the first physician to perform a legal abortion in Ohio has agreed to a permanent revocation of his medical license, based in part on allegations that he improperly prescribed drugs to men without keeping patient records, state records show. Dr. Harley Blank, 79, who helped establish Founder’s Women’s Health Center, Columbus’ first abortion clinic, signed an agreement Oct. 25 to surrender his license. The State Medical Board of Ohio revoked his license on Nov. 14. (Viviano, 11/28)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription