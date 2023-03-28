Indiana, Idaho Legislatures Pass Bans On Transgender Health Care For Youth
AP notes Idaho's measures would bar medical professionals from prescribing hormones or puberty blockers to transgender or transitioning minors or those with gender dysphoria. A similar measure is under consideration in Texas, as well.
Indianapolis Star:
Indiana House Passes Ban On Youth Trans Care, Bill Heads To Holcomb
The Republican-controlled Indiana House on Monday approved a bill largely along party lines banning youths from receiving gender-affirming care. Senate Bill 480, authored by Sen. Tyler Johnson, R-Leo, heads to Gov. Eric Holcomb's desk after passing 65-30 after months of protest and debate. (Charron, 3/27)
AP:
Idaho Senate Passes Ban On Gender-Affirming Care For Minors
The Idaho Senate on Monday voted 22-12 to pass a bill criminalizing gender-affirming healthcare for minors, one month after the state House passed similar legislation. The measure bars transgender and transitioning children, or children with gender dysphoria, from receiving hormones or puberty blockers to alleviate their symptoms or help them with transitioning, KTVB reported Monday. (3/28)
Dallas Morning News:
Gender-Affirming Care Ban For Minors Debated In Texas House Committee
A House committee on Monday debated a bill that would ban certain medical treatments for transgender minors as hundreds of LGBTQ rights activists rallied within earshot of the hearing room. House Bill 1686 by Dr. Tom Oliverson, R-Cypress, would bar physicians from providing puberty blockers, hormone therapy or surgery to treat gender dysphoria in patients under the age of 18. These treatments are commonly referred to as “gender affirming care.” (McGaughy, 3/28)
Houston Chronicle:
Texas GOP Likely Has Votes To Outlaw Transgender Care For Minors
A bill that would ban transgender medical care for minors has the votes to pass in the Republican-dominated Texas House, marking a tipping point for the body that was the roadblock for the legislation two years ago. (Goldenstein, 3/27)