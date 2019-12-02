Inexpensive, Tasty Medicine From Indian Drug Manufacturer Is ‘Great News’ For Thousands of Babies Born With HIV

For only $1 a day, early deaths can be prevented among toddlers whose mothers find the strawberry-flavored meds easier to dispense. News on HIV among infants is on the importance of starting treatment right after birth, as well.

The New York Times: New Strawberry-Flavored H.I.V. Drugs For Babies Are Offered At $1 A Day

About 80,000 babies and toddlers die of AIDS each year, mostly in Africa, in part because their medicines come in hard pills or bitter syrups that are very difficult for small children to swallow or keep down. But on Friday, the Indian generic drug manufacturer Cipla announced a new, more palatable pediatric formulation. The new drug, called Quadrimune, comes in strawberry-flavored granules the size of grains of sugar that can be mixed with milk or sprinkled on baby cereal. Experts said it could save the lives of thousands of children each year. (McNeil, 11/29)

The Associated Press: Study: For Babies Born With HIV, Start Treatment Right Away

When babies are born with HIV, starting treatment within hours to days is better than waiting even the few weeks to months that’s the norm in many countries, researchers reported Wednesday. The findings, from a small but unique study in Botswana, could influence care in Africa and other regions hit hard by the virus. They also might offer a clue in scientists’ quest for a cure. (11/27)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription