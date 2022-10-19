Infant Deaths After Fertility Treatment More Likely For Black Mothers: Study
New research finds racial disparities in the risk of newborn infants dying after their conception process was aided by fertility technology. Meanwhile, another study shows people of color are at much higher risk of hospitalization because of flu.
CNN:
Black Infants Born Through Assisted Reproductive Technology At Significantly Higher Risk Of Death Than White Infants Born Through Same Means, Study Suggests
It has been well-known in research that Black babies are about twice as likely to die as White babies before their first birthday. Now, a new study suggests that that disparity is even larger when babies are conceived by in vitro fertilization or other forms of assisted reproductive technology. (Howard and Charles, 10/19)
On race and the flu —
CNBC:
People Of Color Face Higher Risk Of Flu Hospitalization, CDC Says
eople of color are hospitalized with the flu at far higher rates than white Americans, according to a large multiyear study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Kimball, 10/18)