Initiative In Ohio Encouraging Innovators To Think Outside The Box To Combat Opioid Crisis

The program is distributing millions of dollars to companies to develop solutions such as implants that could someday relieve pain without relying upon opioids and a medication that’s designed to use the body’s natural digestive process to prevent overdoses.

Stat: Ohio Tech Fund Awards $10 Million To Develop New Ideas To Curb Opioid Crisis

A recovery app, a therapeutic implant, and a non-narcotic pain drug are among the top ideas that will receive cash from an Ohio tech fund seeking to advance new solutions in responding to the opioid epidemic. Ohio’s Third Frontier Commission, an economic development initiative focused on tech startups, announced Thursday that seven proposals would receive a total of $10 million. It’s part of a broader $20 million effort championed by Ohio Gov. John Kasich as a way to address a crisis that killed more than 4,000 people statewide in 2016. (Blau, 12/7)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Northeast Ohio Companies Among Recipients Of $10 Million For Anti-Opioid Technologies

A medical device that releases local anesthetic as an alternative to opioids and a web-based hotline to support people in recovery were among proposals that will receive economic development funds to fight the state's opioid epidemic, a state agency announced Thursday. The Ohio Third Frontier Commission approved $10 million to advance technologies that will battle drug abuse and addiction. Gov. John Kasich, during this year's State of the State address, announced that ultimately $20 million will be made available to combat the drug problem. (Hancock, 12/7)

