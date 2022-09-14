Inquiry Into Possible Data Manipulation In Heart Studies Expands
Independent investigations have begun by three medical journals, Reuters says, over potential data manipulation in heart studies by Temple University researchers. In other news, Aetna will enter more ACA exchanges, a class-action lawsuit against Cigna expands, and more.
Reuters:
Exclusive: Medical Journals Broaden Inquiry Into Potential Heart Research Misconduct
Three medical journals recently launched independent investigations of possible data manipulation in heart studies led by Temple University researchers, Reuters has learned, adding new scrutiny to a misconduct inquiry by the university and the U.S. government. The Journal of Molecular and Cellular Cardiology and the Journal of Biological Chemistry are investigating five papers authored by Temple scientists, the journals told Reuters. (Taylor and Heath, 9/13)
In other health industry news —
Fierce Healthcare:
Aetna To Enter ACA Exchanges In 4 More States
Aetna will enter the Affordable Care Act's (ACA's) exchanges in four more states, bringing its total footprint to 12 states, the insurer announced late last week. The CVS Health subsidiary will begin offering plans in California, Delaware, Illinois and New Jersey for the 2023 plan year. Aetna already offered plans in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, North Carolina, Nevada, Texas and Virginia after returning to the exchanges at the beginning of 2022. (Minemyer, 9/12)
Modern Healthcare:
AMA Joins MultiPlan Class Action Lawsuit Against Cigna
The nation’s largest medical organization and two physician groups joined a class-action lawsuit against Cigna Monday, accusing the insurer of shortchanging providers and leaving patients inappropriately exposed to balance bills. (Tepper, 9/13)
Bloomberg:
US States Like Massachusetts, California Impose Caps On Hospital Costs
The landmark Massachusetts health reform of 2006 was so successful it served as the model for Obamacare. Then, state leaders vowed to “bend the curve” of ever-rising health costs. That hasn’t gone as well. So now calls are rising for a new reform, one in which Massachusetts would join a small, but growing number of states, from California to Rhode Island, that have begun to impose caps on certain health-care prices. (Goldberg, 9/13)
North Carolina Health News:
The Benefits Of Treating Patients Through Hospital-At-Home
Betty Ratcliffe is one of more than 500 people who have received “hospital at home” services from UNC over the past year. (Hoban, 9/14)
Becker's Hospital Review:
Cleveland Clinic Reverts To Open Visitation
Cleveland Clinic on Sept. 13 lifted COVID-19 screenings, set visiting hours and visitor limits across all of its U.S. locations. Open visitation now applies across inpatient and outpatient settings, with the exception of some intensive care unit settings, the health system said in a news release sent to Becker's. (Carbajal, 9/14)
In news about mental health care —
Fierce Healthcare:
Nurse Practitioners Filling The Gap For Mental Health Care
While the number of psychiatrists in the United States to manage unmet mental healthcare needs is lacking, psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners may help fill gaps in care. (Kreimer, 9/13)