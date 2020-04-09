Insiders At VA Hospitals Say There’s A Serious Shortage Of Masks, Other Supplies
While an internal memo warns there's only enough surgical masks to distribute one a week to medical personnel, a Veteran Affairs spokesperson refutes any shortages, The Wall Street Journal reports. News on veterans hospitals also reports on charges against a Nevada man who is accused of stealing boxes of surgical masks at a Reno medical center.
The Wall Street Journal:
Veterans Affairs Hospitals Facing ‘Serious’ Shortage Of Protective Gear, Internal Memos Show
The Department of Veterans Affairs is experiencing serious shortages of protective gear for its medical workers treating patients infected by the new coronavirus, according to excerpts of internal memos shared with The Wall Street Journal. The memos’ concerns are mirrored by VA doctors and nurses working in several of the agency’s hospitals around the country. In Kansas City, Mo., doctors have to store their used N95 protective masks in paper bags in between shifts. (Kesling, 4/8)
NBC News:
Nevada Man Charged With Stealing Boxes Of Surgical Masks From VA Center
A Reno, Nevada, man is accused of stealing around 200 surgical masks from a Veterans Affairs medical center last month, prosecutors said. Peter Lucas, 35, of Reno stole at least four boxes of masks — each containing 50 masks — from the Ioannis A. Lougaris VA Medical Center from March 19 to March 23, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Nevada said in a statement. (Helsel, 4/8)