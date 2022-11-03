Inspection Of Wisconsin Veterans Home Uncovers Multiple Violations
The state-run home was cited for six violations in its yearly inspection, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports, with past violations including infection control issues and medication mistakes. In Columbus, Ohio, officials pointed toward successes from an alternative 911 response scheme.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:
Inspection Of Troubled Wisconsin Veterans Home Finds Repeat Violations
The state-run veterans home at Union Grove was cited for six violations in its latest yearly inspection − including several repeats of recurring issues − adding to a laundry list of violations leveled against the facility in the last five years. (Volpenhein, 11/2)
Columbus Dispatch:
Alternative 911 Response A Success, Columbus Officials Say
Columbus officials shared statistics Tuesday on what they say has been success so far with programs that reduce the number of instances when armed police officers respond to 911 calls by directing people in a mental- or substance abuse-crisis to resources. (Behrens, 11/2)
WMFE:
High HIV Levels Show Signs Of Slowing In Orange County, State Says
For the past five years, Orange County has ranked as one of the states highest case totals for new HIV infections. But last year, the Florida Department of Health saw a slight slowdown in transmission rate around the county, reporting a 5% decrease in the relative change of diagnoses made. The stat change is welcome news to the state, which has an aggressive goal to reduce HIV cases by 75% by 2025 and 90% by 2030 via diagnosis treatment, and education plans, said Kara Williams, a Central Florida HIV program manager for the health department. (Pedersen, 11/2)
Los Angeles Times:
All L.A. County Beaches Under High Bacteria Warning Due To Rain
As officials tested coastal waters, concerned that bacteria levels had exceeded state standards, the county Department of Public Health advised people to avoid swimming or any contact with the water, due to the risk of illness. (Valdez, 11/2)
KHN:
California’s Proposed Flavored Tobacco Ban Gives Hookah A Pass
In 2019, local business owners began gathering regularly at Arnie Abramyan’s hookah lounge on the outskirts of Los Angeles to fight a proposed statewide prohibition on the sale of flavored tobacco. From the heavily Armenian neighborhood of Tujunga in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, Abramyan and other hookah shop and cafe owners began spreading the word that the ban, prompted by a burgeoning epidemic of e-cigarette use among teens, could put them out of business and extinguish a beloved social ritual that many feel is part of their heritage. (Scheier, 11/3)
KHN:
Colorado Voters To Decide Whether All Schoolkids Get A Free Lunch
During most of the pandemic, in every public school cafeteria throughout the country, every kid could get a free lunch, not just those from the poorest homes. Everyone. The program that fed 50.6 million U.S. students expired in September, but some states are figuring out ways to extend it. California and Maine have both passed legislation to fund universal free lunch. In Colorado, a coalition of parents, teachers, and anti-hunger advocates are pushing to make permanent universal free school lunches, and lawmakers in the Democratic-controlled legislature put it on the ballot. (Daley and Winfrey, 11/3)