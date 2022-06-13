Inspections Missed In 2020 At Majority Of Infant Formula Plants

The Associated Press reports that Food and Drug Administration officials did not perform annual safety inspections at 20 of 23 plants that make infant formula in 2020, due to the covid pandemic. Meanwhile, more supplies arrive in the U.S. from abroad.

AP: Many Baby Formula Plants Weren't Inspected Because Of COVID

U.S. regulators have historically inspected baby formula plants at least once a year, but they did not inspect any of the three biggest manufacturers in 2020, according to federal records reviewed by The Associated Press. When they finally did get inside an Abbott Nutrition formula plant in Michigan after a two-year gap, they found standing water and lax sanitation procedures. But inspectors offered only voluntary suggestions for fixing the problems, and issued no formal warning. (Perrone, 6/13)

The Washington Post: New Documents Show More Claims Of Baby Formula Illness And Death

The Food and Drug Administration investigated reports that as many as nine children have died since early 2021 after consuming baby formula produced at an Abbott Nutrition plant in Michigan — seven more than previously acknowledged by the FDA, according to newly released documents. ... In all nine fatalities, the agency was unable to identify the source of the infection. In some cases, there was not enough leftover formula to test. Of the babies who died of infections from cronobacter, genomic sequencing turned up different strains than what was discovered at the Sturgis plant during an inspection this spring. (Reilly, 6/10)

More formula shipments arrive —

ABC News: 190,000 Pounds Of Baby Formula From Australia Lands In US

Around 95,000 tins of baby formula arrived in the U.S. from Australia on Sunday, potentially offering relief to many families who have struggled to obtain infant formula in recent weeks. Bubs Australia struck a deal with American grocery chains Kroger Co. and Albertsons Companies to import the formula under the fourth flight of Operation Fly Formula, the company announced. (Grant, 6/12)

CNN: How Far Will Operation Fly Formula Shipments Really Go To Fill America's Store Shelves?

The 960,000 pounds coming in through the Operation Fly Formula shipments accounts for about two days' worth of typical formula sales or about 6% of the powdered formula sold in an average month in 2020 and 2021, according to a CNN analysis. CNN looked back at those years because they represent more typical consumption in a very stable market, before a nationwide formula recall worsened supply chain problems and led to an acute shortage in early 2022. ... A White House spokesperson said that CNN's analysis is "in the ballpark" but that the missions announced so far are "only a small portion" of the commitments made. More flights are "on the way and more to be announced," which would bring in 10 times more formula -- enough to make a total of 127.5 million bottles. (Goodman and McPhillips, 6/10)

In related news —

CBS News: Rhode Island Hospital Launches First Human Pasteurized Milk Donor Program In The State

A Rhode Island hospital is the first in the state to launch a human pasteurized milk donor program in an effort to combat the nationwide baby formula shortage. Kent Hospital's Women's Care Center, located in Warwick, launched the program in May. According to the hospital, the program "supports breastfeeding families by allowing them the option of providing their infant with pasteurized donor human milk, if supplementation is needed, as a bridge until a mother's own milk is available." (Cannella, 6/11)

The Wall Street Journal: Baby-Formula Shortage Has Spurred Competition, But Tough Road Remains To Unseat Similac, Enfamil

Baby-formula makers have their best shot in decades to shake up a U.S. market long dominated by two players. Long-established companies and startups are angling to emerge from a nationwide formula shortage in a stronger market position as they work to hold on to new customers who are more willing to switch brands while shelves remain thinly stocked. This window of opportunity may be short-lived, industry analysts and executives say, as formula manufacturers still face significant barriers, ranging from federal product-safety rules to state contracts with major brands. (Terlep and Gasparro, 6/12)

