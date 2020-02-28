The staffer, Andrea Goldstein, said publicly that she was groped at the VA medical center in Washington in September. VA Secretary Robert Wilkie has denied inquiring into Goldstein's past following the allegations.

ProPublica: VA Secretary Under Investigation After Complaint He Looked For Dirt On A House Staffer Who Said She’d Been Assaulted

The inspector general for the Department of Veterans Affairs is investigating allegations that Secretary Robert Wilkie sought damaging information to discredit a congressional staffer who said she was sexually assaulted in a VA hospital. The allegations, first reported by ProPublica, were raised in an anonymous complaint to the committee that the staffer works for. A former senior official and another person familiar with the matter, who both spoke to ProPublica on the condition of anonymity, described meetings between Wilkie and his senior staff in which he discussed information he had collected about the staffer’s past and suggested using it to discredit her. (Arnsdorf, 2/27)