“We want to know why the cost of this life-saving drug has skyrocketed in recent years, and why they’re not offering more lower-cost alternatives to patients,” said Rep. Diana DeGette (D-Colo.), chairwoman of the House Energy and Commerce oversight subcommittee. The price of insulin has come to symbolize the problems with drug pricing and the pharmaceutical industry. The hearing is scheduled for next week.

The Hill: Insulin Manufacturers To Testify As Part Of House Pricing Probe

The only three companies that manufacture insulin in the United States will testify in the House next week about their pricing practices. Rep. Diana DeGette (D-Colo.), chairwoman of the House Energy and Commerce oversight subcommittee, said the three companies— Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi— will testify April 10. (Weixel, 4/2)

CQ: House Insulin Hearing, Senate Letters Foreshadow Future Action

Next week's hearing before the House Energy and Commerce Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee will feature the top three makers of insulin and the three biggest pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs. “It’s not my intention to blame these [industry] players,” said Chairwoman Diana DeGette, D-Colo., at the subcommittee hearing Tuesday. “This discussion is critical in advance of next week’s hearing when we will have many of these key players in front of the committee.” (Raman, 4/2)

The Hill: Progressive House Dems Meet With Pelosi Staffer To Push For Tough Drug Pricing Bill

House Democratic members of the Progressive Caucus met with a top aide to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday and pushed for a controversial, progressive bill to lower drug prices. The meeting with Wendell Primus, the health care adviser to Pelosi, comes as House Democrats craft legislation on lowering drug prices, one of their signature priorities. (Sullivan, 4/2)

