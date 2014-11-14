Insurance Agents Hope Health Law’s Second Enrollment Season Runs More Smoothly

In some locations, like Washington state, brokers are expected to play a larger role.

USA Today: Insurance Agents Hope For Smoother 2nd Year For Obamacare

Where you live in many ways determines what you get from Obamacare — and some insurance agents say that may not change much in the second year of the program, which begins open enrollment Saturday. Cincinnati insurance agent Kevin Schlotman describes a neighborhood on the Ohio-Indiana border where Affordable Care Act options are vastly different depending upon which side of the street you live on. (Unger, 11/13)

The Seattle Times: Health Insurance Brokers To Play Bigger Role In Enrollment

To reach enrollment goals in the coming round of insurance sign-ups, health-care officials are changing their strategies. While Washington boasted a big reduction in the number of uninsured residents in the first enrollment wave, those gains came, in large part, from a surge in Medicaid participants — and less because people bought coverage. So when enrollment in 2015 private insurance plans starts again Saturday, insurance brokers — the folks licensed to help people choose among dozens of insurance plans — will play a more prominent role. (Stiffler, 11/13)

