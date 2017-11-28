Insurers: Allowing States To Define Essential Benefits Would Confuse Customers, Disrupt Marketplace

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services wants to give states the ability to pick the essential health benefits insurers have to cover instead of having them follow the federal guidelines set out under the Affordable Care Act. Media outlets report on news related to the health law and its marketplace out of Arizona, Iowa, Wisconsin and California.

Modern Healthcare: Insurers Claim Their Costs Will Rise If States Pick Essential Benefits

Health insurers fear they will be on the hook for greater healthcare costs if the CMS finalizes its proposal to allow states to define their own essential health benefits starting in 2019. In comments to the CMS, insurance companies that sell plans on the individual and small groups markets also said that giving states the ability to update their benchmark plans annually would confuse consumers and undermine the markets' stability. (Livingston, 11/27)

Arizona Republic: Did Arizonans See 116 Percent Increase In 'Obamacare' Premiums?

For plans sold on and off the exchange, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona had an average premium increase of 51 percent, while Ambetter raised rates 74.5 percent in Maricopa County for 2017, according to Arizona Department of Insurance rate filings. An expert with the Kaiser Family Foundation, a health policy organization, said these averages paint a "broad picture" of what consumers would pay for insurance purchased through the exchange. (Bice, 11/27)

Iowa Public Radio: More Iowans Choose Faith-Based Health Plans

Members of so-called health care sharing ministries write checks every month to cover the health care bills of other members, without the guarantees and oversight of traditional insurance. Even more Iowans are expected to enroll now that some premiums under the Affordable Care Act have skyrocketed. (Russell, 11/27)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Making An Extra $10 Could Cost You $24,000 More For Health Insurance

Being eligible for the federal subsidy — whether you’re $10 or $10,000 over the cutoff — can translate into thousands of dollars in savings when buying health insurance. And for some people, talking to a tax accountant could be as important as talking to an insurance agent or broker this year. (Boulton, 11/24)

California Healthline: Putting Money Where Its Mouthpiece Is: Calif. Outspends U.S. To Market Obamacare

The marketing blitz is on. Californians are getting barraged with online pop-up ads, radio spots and television commercials, all aimed at persuading them to sign up for Affordable Care Act health plans during this year’s open-enrollment season. (Ibarra and Heredia Rodriguez, 11/27)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Common Ground, Children's Community Health Plan Stand To Gain Thousands Of New Customers

Common Ground Healthcare Cooperative and Children’s Community Health Plan are on their way to becoming much bigger players in the health insurance marketplaces set up by the Affordable Care Act. Children’s Community Health Plan, which covered 2,900 people in November, projects that 20,000 to 30,000 people in the six southeast Wisconsin counties where it operates will sign up for its plans in the current open-enrollment period for coverage that starts Jan. 1. (Boulton, 11/27)

