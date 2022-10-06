Intermountain Starts Drone-Drops Of Meds To Patients In Utah

This is the "long-awaited era of drone delivery" in Utah, the Salt Lake Tribune says. The first patients able to get drone deliveries of pharmaceuticals and OTC drugs are in South Jordan. Calls to crisis centers after Hurricane Ian, lead levels in North Carolina tap water, and more are also in the news.

Salt Lake Tribune: Intermountain Healthcare Begins Drone Delivery Of Prescriptions, Other Medicine

The long awaited era of drone delivery has arrived in Utah with an initial rollout that allows patients in South Jordan to get their pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter medications by parachute drop. (Fitzpatrick, 10/5)

WUSF Public Media: Crisis Center Of Tampa Bay Reports A Surge In Calls After Hurricane Ian

Crisis Center of Tampa Bay staff have been busy helping people in need of support after Hurricane Ian. The center manages the 211 social services hotline and 988 suicide prevention lifeline for Hillsborough and Charlotte counties, and officials are reporting a surge in demand. (Colombini, 10/5)

North Carolina Health News: Researchers Find Elevated Lead Levels At Child Care Facilities Across N.C.

It is all too common to find lead in tap water at North Carolina child care facilities, according to a new study by researchers from RTI International. (Atwater, 10/6)

Axios: Oklahoma Hospital System Halts Some Trans Youth Care After State Funding Threat

The University of Oklahoma Medical Center stopped some health services for trans youth under 18 after the governor signed a bill that would withhold federal funds if the state's flagship academic health system did not comply. (Ravipati, 10/5)

AP: New Mexico Urges Syphilis Testing For All Pregnant Mothers

New Mexico health officials are renewing a public order aimed at protecting newborn babies from syphilis. The state Health Department on Wednesday announced requirements that medical providers follow best practices by testing all pregnant women for syphilis multiple times. (10/5)

CBS News: Michigan Warns Of Produce Possibly Contaminated With Human Waste

The use of human waste to grow crops meant to be eaten by people is illegal and unsafe, according to the agency. If not professionally treated, human waste and other body fluids can spread dangerous diseases such as hepatitis A, clostridium difficile, e-coli, rotavirus and norovirus, MDARD added. (Gibson, 10/5)

Axios: How Racism Affects Health Care For Black Patients In California

Nearly a third of Black Californians reported being treated unfairly in the health care system because of their race, according to a report from the California Health Care Foundation. (Moreno, 10/5)

San Francisco Chronicle: Despite Emergency Injection Of City Funds, S.F. Rehabs Could Close Due To Financial Turmoil

Some of San Francisco’s sorely needed residential treatment programs for people with substance abuse disorder are on the brink of closure because of financial turmoil at the organization that runs them. (Morris, 10/5)

USA Today: 'Rainbow Fentanyl' Pills Found In Lego Box In New York City

A New Jersey woman was arrested after authorities in New York discovered 15,000 pills of "rainbow fentanyl" stuffed inside a Lego box. (Mendoza, 10/5)

