Investigation In Aetna’s Approval Process Expands Into More States

The inquiry kicked off after statements by a former medical director came to light that he never looked at patients' records when deciding whether to approve or deny care. Aetna says the comments were taken out of context. Meanwhile, Anthem is changing its emergency room program after it received pushback from providers and lawmakers.

CNN: Aetna Inquiry Widens Over Ex-Medical Director's Comments

Three more states announced this week that they are opening investigations of Aetna after a former medical director for the insurer admitted under oath that he never looked at patients' medical records when deciding whether to approve or deny care. Colorado, Washington and Connecticut -- where Aetna is headquartered -- have joined California in looking into the statement, which came during a sworn deposition in a lawsuit against Aetna. California began its investigation recently after being told of the statement by CNN. (Drash, 2/15)

Modern Healthcare: Anthem Makes Changes To Controversial ED Program

After facing pushback from healthcare providers and lawmakers, Anthem has tweaked its controversial emergency room program that doesn't pay for patient ER visits if conditions are later determined not to have been emergencies. Indianapolis-based Anthem said it has made several exceptions to the ER program so it will always pay for some types of ER visits. (Livingston, 2/15)

And in other news from the health care industry —

Bloomberg: Amazon Bets On Band-Aids As Health Industry Braces For Shakeup

Amazon.com Inc. may have big ambitions to shake up health care, but it is starting small. The Internet giant is angling to become the go-to source for basic medical supplies such as latex gloves, bandages and sutures. While that’s not the sort of splashy entrance into the U.S. health sector that some investors have braced for, it could be a sounder route for Amazon to set itself up as a long-term player. (Langreth, Tracer and Soper, 2/15)

The Wall Street Journal: Roche To Acquire Healthcare-Software Company Flatiron For $1.9 Billion

Pharmaceuticals firm Roche Holding AG has agreed to buy the shares it doesn’t already own of Flatiron Health Inc., an oncology software company, for $1.9 billion, the companies said Thursday.Switzerland-based Roche said the deal is part of an effort to accelerate its development and delivery of medicines for cancer patients. Roche already owns 12.6% of New York City-based Flatiron Health, which was launched in 2012. (Al-Muslim, 2/15)

San Jose Mercury News: Ex-Googlers Sell Startup To Drugs Giant For $1.9 Billion

Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche and the cancer-technology firm Flatiron founded by Nat Turner and Zach Weinberg confirmed the $1.9 billion deal Thursday that Roche said would speed development of new cancer treatments and help it with regulators. (Baron, 2/15)

