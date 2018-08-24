Investigation Of Arizona’s Shelters For Immigrant Children Reveals Faulty Personnel Background Checks, Inadequate Privacy

While saying nothing found during the inspections of the 13 facilities would have brought immediate harm to the children, state health officials are pursuing civil penalties for the fingerprint card violations, and the facilities are making changes to sleeping areas.

The Associated Press: Report: Personnel Issues At Migrant Child Housing Facilities

Arizona health officials have spotted personnel records concerns at several facilities housing migrant children separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border. Arizona Department of Health Services officials on Thursday released the results of their inspections of 13 Southwest Key facilities after allegations surfaced last month of sex abuse at facilities in Glendale and Tucson. (8/23)

Arizona Republic: State Inspections Finds Southwest Key Didn't Background Some Employees

The state Department of Health Services on Thursday released the results of its snap inspections, launched after The Arizona Republic reported last month on allegations of sex abuse at facilities in Tucson and Glendale. Further reporting by The Republic and others, including ProPublica, uncovered other instances of abuse at the shelters, which intensified pressure to take a harder look at the operations. Gov. Doug Ducey voiced his concern last month. (Pitzi and Philip, 8/23)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription