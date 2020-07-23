Iowa Medicaid Director Stepping Down
Iowa’s Medicaid director is stepping down to take another job, state leaders announced Wednesday. Mike Randol was hired in November 2017 to oversee Iowa's privatized Medicaid program, which covers care for more than 700,000 poor and disabled Iowans. Randol had previously held the same position in Kansas, which also privatized its Medicaid program. (Leys, 7/22)