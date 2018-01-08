Iowa Saving Less On Managed Medicaid Program Than Expected, State Reports

Former Gov. Terry Branstad ordered the shift to private companies managing the state Medicaid program in 2015 and predicted it would save the state $232 million this year. The Department of Human Services now says it will save $47.1 million this year. Meanwhile, voters in Oregon begin to gear up for a special election later this month on funding for that state's Medicaid program and a hack in Florida exposes files of 30,000 enrollees.

Des Moines Register: Iowa Medicaid Privatization Savings Estimates Plunge, New Report Shows

Iowa’s controversial shift to privately managed Medicaid will save the state 80 percent less money this fiscal year than originally predicted, a recent state estimate suggests. Iowa now stands to save $47.1 million this fiscal year by having private companies manage the $4 billion program, according to a quarterly report prepared by staff members from the Department of Human Services. (Leys, 1/5)

The (Bend, Ore.) Bulletin: Measure 101: The $1.3 Billion Question

To partisans on either side of the only issue on the special election ballot this month, Measure 101 is the salvation of the state’s medical safety net or an unfair targeted sales tax on health care. ... The core question is whether voters will ratify the Legislature’s decision last summer to place a 0.7 percent assessment on many hospitals, and a 1.5 percent assessment on the Public Employees Benefit Board, managed care organizations and insurers. The referendum is the only item on the ballot. (Warner, 1/6)

The Associated Press: Florida Hack Exposed Files Of Up To 30,000 Medicaid Patients

Florida officials say hackers may have accessed the personal information and medical records of up to 30,000 Medicaid recipients two months ago. The state's Agency for Health Care Administration said in a Friday evening news release that one of its employees "was the victim of a malicious phishing email" on Nov. 15, and on Tuesday, agency leaders were notified about the preliminary findings of an Inspector General investigation. It found that hackers may have partly or fully accessed the enrollees' full names, Medicaid ID numbers, birthdates, addresses, diagnoses, medical conditions and Social Security numbers. (1/5)

The Hill: Florida Officials: Hack Exposed 30K Medicaid Patients' Files

The state agency said it was training employees on security protocols following suspected breach but said it had "no reason to believe" the information had been misused. The agency provided a hotline for Medicaid recipients to call. (Byrnes, 1/5)

