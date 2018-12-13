Is Surgery For Prostate Cancer Necessary? It Depends On How Advanced It Is, Study Finds

Prostate cancer is the No. 2 cause of cancer death in men. Removing the prostate can add 3 years to the life of a man who has a tumor that is lethal, the research says, but active surveillance might be a better option for less aggressive cancer and spares men the consequences of surgery. Other news on cancer focuses on obesity, co-existing conditions and the safety of robot-assisted surgeries.

The Wall Street Journal: Surgery Adds Three Years To Lives Of Prostate-Cancer Patients, Study Finds

A three-decade study found that prostate-removal surgery added an average of nearly three years to lives of men with prostate cancer, compared with those who didn’t get surgery and were monitored. The results suggest the benefits of surgery in men with advanced prostate cancer. Yet men in the early stages of the slow-moving but life-threatening disease might want to wait before undergoing the procedure or forgo it entirely, the study’s authors and other experts say. (Loftus, 12/12)

Stat: Most Prostate Cancer Patients Don't Need Aggressive Treatment, Study Says

Nearly 30 years after it began, a study of prostate cancer patients shows both that the disease will not cause harm to the majority of men who have it, and that aggressive treatment is warranted for men with an intermediate risk of spread. The nuanced results come from a new update to a landmark study, published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine, that has followed 695 Swedish men since they were diagnosed with localized prostate cancer between October 1989 and February 1999. (Weintraub, 12/12)

CNN: Excess Body Weight Responsible For 4% Of Cancers Worldwide, Study Says

Excess body weight was responsible for 3.9% of cancer globally, or 544,300 cases, in 2012, according to a new report. The report, published Wednesday in the journal CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians, also highlights a relationship between obesity and the risk of 13 cancers, including postmenopausal breast cancer and liver cancer, and a probable relationship with three others, including prostate cancer. (Thomas, 12/12)

KCUR: Additional Illnesses Hurt Survival Chances For Missouri Breast Cancer Patients, Study Finds

Nearly 5,000 women in Missouri were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, the last year for which figures are available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s about 130 cases per 100,000 women, making breast cancer the leading type of cancer for Missouri women by far – nearly two-and-a-half times the diagnosis rate for lung cancer. The incidence of breast cancer in Kansas isn’t much lower – about 124 cases per 100,000 women. (Margolies, 12/12)

Philadelphia Inquirer: As Surgeons Tout Robot-Assisted Breast Cancer Surgeries, Safety Remains A Question

Is doing major surgery through small incisions better for the patient than more traumatic traditional methods? The answer is surprisingly complicated. While minimally invasive technology generally reduces pain and recovery time, comparative complication rates aren’t clear without high-quality clinical trials. (McCullough, 12/12)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription