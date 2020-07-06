Is COVID Airborne? 239 Scientists Say Evidence Shows It Is, Urge WHO, CDC To Alter Recommendations
If aerosols can linger and be transmitted in confined spaces like offices or buses, then infection-control guidance would likely change to include things like better ventilation systems and more widespread use of masks.
The New York Times:
239 Experts With 1 Big Claim: The Coronavirus Is Airborne
The coronavirus is finding new victims worldwide, in bars and restaurants, offices, markets and casinos, giving rise to frightening clusters of infection that increasingly confirm what many scientists have been saying for months: The virus lingers in the air indoors, infecting those nearby. If airborne transmission is a significant factor in the pandemic, especially in crowded spaces with poor ventilation, the consequences for containment will be significant. Masks may be needed indoors, even in socially-distant settings. Health care workers may need N95 masks that filter out even the smallest respiratory droplets as they care for coronavirus patients. (Mandavilli, 7/4)
The Washington Post:
Scientists Urge WHO To Consider Airborne Coronavirus In Clinical Infectious Diseases Paper
More than 200 scientists from over 30 countries are urging the World Health Organization to take more seriously the possibility of the airborne spread of the novel coronavirus as case numbers rise around the world and surge in the United States. In a forthcoming paper titled “It is Time to Address Airborne Transmission of Covid-19,” 239 signatories attempt to raise awareness about what they say is growing evidence that the virus can spread indoors through aerosols that linger in the air and can be infectious even in smaller quantities than previously thought. (McAuley and Rauhala, 7/5)
Los Angeles Times:
Scientists Challenge WHO On Risk Of Coronavirus Aerosols
They say multiple studies demonstrate that particles known as aerosols — microscopic versions of standard respiratory droplets — can hang in the air for long periods and float dozens of feet, making poorly ventilated rooms, buses and other confined spaces dangerous, even when people stay six feet from one another. “We are 100% sure about this,” said Lidia Morawska, a professor of atmospheric sciences and environmental engineering at Queensland University of Technology in Brisbane, Australia. (Read, 7/4)
Reuters:
Hundreds Of Scientists Say Coronavirus Is Airborne, Ask WHO To Revise Recommendations: NYT
“We are aware of the article and are reviewing its contents with our technical experts,” WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said in an email reply to a Reuters request for comment. (7/5)
The Hill:
Hundreds Of Scientists Write Letter To WHO Arguing Coronavirus Is Airborne: NYT
Airborne transmission would reportedly become a significant factor for response efforts. Masks would possibly be necessary in all indoor settings, regardless of whether social distancing was maintained. Health care workers would also likely require N95 masks that can filter out minuscule coronavirus particles. (Wise, 7/5)