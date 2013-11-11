Issa Issues Another Subpoena — His Target: Top White House Tech Officer

So far, the White House has resisted congressional Republican efforts to speak with chief technology officer Todd Park about the roll-out of healthcare.gov.

Los Angeles Times: White House Calls Subpoena For Top Tech Official 'Unnecessary'

The White House is reviewing a subpoena for testimony from its top technology chief, but a spokesman called the request from the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee an "unnecessary" distraction from the administration's work to fix the broken health insurance website. Rick Weiss, a spokesman for the Office of Science and Technology Policy, said officials will "respond as appropriate" to the subpoena issued Friday by committee Chairman Darrell Issa (R-Vista). Issa is investigating why the federal website, three years in the making, was not ready for launch on Oct. 1 (Hennessey, 11/9).

CNN: Issa Issues Another Subpoena On Obamacare Website

House Oversight Chairman Rep. Darrell Issa has issued another subpoena in the GOP's assault on the disastrous rollout of HealthCare.gov, this time summoning the chief White House technology officer to testify. The White House has resisted congressional Republicans' efforts to speak to Todd Park, chief technology officer in the Office of Science and Technology Policy, saying that he's too busy trying to fix the online exchanges. The resistance has infuriated Republicans, finally resulting in Issa's subpoena, which calls on Park to testify on Wednesday (11/8).

Politico spotlights who Todd Park is -

Politico: White House Tech Chief Now In Obamacare Spotlight

President Barack Obama's chief technology officer didn't build HealthCare.gov, but he's busy trying to fix it. Todd Park, one of the most accomplished health IT entrepreneurs in the country, is just the kind of techie Obama needs to save the botched website — so much so that many wonder why Park wasn't tasked to oversee the project in the first place (Norman, 11/9).

