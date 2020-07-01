‘It Could Get Very Bad’: Fauci Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward 100,000 Cases A Day If Nothing Changes

Testifying at a Senate health committee hearing, Dr. Anthony Fauci and other top U.S. public health officials painted a bleak picture of the future path COVID-19 could take if efforts to test for and combat the virus are not taken by government leaders and citizens alike.

The Hill: Fauci Predicts 100,000 New COVID-19 Cases Per Day If US Can't Control Outbreaks

Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, warned members of Congress on Tuesday that the U.S. could reach 100,000 new COVID-19 cases per day if the country does not get a handle on the pandemic. Speaking before the Senate health committee, Fauci said the country is heading in the “wrong direction" as the average number of daily cases continues to go up. (Hellmann, 6/30)

The Washington Post: Fauci Worries U.S. Covid-19 Cases Could Climb To 100,000 Daily

Fauci said that recent images of Americans gathering in bars or other crowds foreshadow a greater spike in infections that “is going to be very disturbing … We’re going to continue to be in a lot of trouble, and there’s going to be a lot of hurt if that does not go away.” (Goldstein, 6/30)

ABC News: Fauci Predicts COVID-19 Cases Could Top 100K Cases A Day: 'It Puts The Entire Country At Risk'

"We can’t just focus on the areas that are having the surge. It puts the entire country at risk," Fauci told the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on a hearing focused on whether schools could reopen. "We are now having 40-plus thousand new cases a day. I would not be surprised if we go up to 100K a day if this does not turn around so I’m very concerned … I think it’s important to tell you and the American public that I’m very concerned because it could get very bad." (Flaherty, 6/30)

Politico: U.S. Risks 100,000 New Covid-19 Cases A Day, Fauci Warns

He suggested that people who ignored social distancing and didn't wear face coverings have contributed to community spread, even in states that have closely followed reopening guidelines laid out by the Centers for Disease Control. “I think we need to emphasize the responsibility we have as individuals and as part of a societal effort to end the epidemic and that we all have to play a part in that,” Fauci said. (Ehley, 6/30)

Fox News: Fauci Warns US Could See 100,000 Coronavirus Cases A Day If Surge Continues

Earlier, Fauci told the "Fox News Rundown" that it was "too early to say" what has caused the spike. "A lot of people came out [on] Memorial Day, which is about four weeks ago, three-and-a-half to four weeks ago, and were out on the beaches and in the bars," Fauci told host Jessica Rosenthal. "Right now, we're seeing the result of that in Florida and in Texas and in certain other locations." (Shaw, 6/30)

NBC News: Fauci: COVID-19 Cases Could Swell To 100,000 A Day If U.S. Doesn't Control Virus

"It is critical that we all take the personal responsibility to slow the transmission of COVID-19, and embrace the universal use of face coverings," Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said during his testimony Tuesday. "Specifically, I'm addressing the younger members of our society, the millennials and Generation Zs," Redfield said. (Edwards, 6/30)

CNN: Americans Must Act Against Covid-19 Surge To Avoid Up To 100,000 Cases Daily, Expert Says

Most of the US has the pandemic in their backyard, with only two states -- New Jersey and Rhode Island -- showing a downward trend in cases from last week. The surge comes as restriction-fatigued Americans increasingly gather in large groups for summer recreation. (7/1)

In related news —

The Hill: Rand Paul Urges Fauci To Provide 'More Optimism' On Coronavirus

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) on Tuesday criticized Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, over his cautious assessments on the coronavirus pandemic, arguing that he should be providing "more optimism" to the American public. "We just need more optimism. There is good news out there, and we’re not getting it," Paul said as Fauci, a key member of the White House coronavirus task force, testified before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. (Wise, 6/30)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription