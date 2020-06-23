‘It Is Snowballing’: Public Health Experts Alarmed By Dramatic Surges As States Continue To Reopen

States seem to be doing little to course correct even as hospitalizations and deaths rise. “There are a lot of people out there saying they are done with this virus. Well, the virus isn’t done with us,” said Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D), one state leader who is taking measures to try to curb the upward curve.

The Associated Press: Surging US Virus Cases Raise Fear That Progress Is Slipping

Alarming surges in coronavirus cases across the U.S. South and West raised fears Monday that the outbreak is spiraling out of control and that hard-won progress against the scourge is slipping away because of resistance among many Americans to wearing masks and keeping their distance from others. Confirming predictions that the easing of state lockdowns over the past month and a half would lead to a comeback by the virus, cases surpassed 100,000 in Florida, hospitalizations are rising dramatically in Houston and Georgia, and a startling 1 in 5 of those tested in Arizona are proving to be infected. (Lush, Ellgren and Webber, 6/22)

CNN: US Is Still In The First Wave Of The Coronavirus Pandemic And Experts Raise Concern For Several States

With half of US states reporting a rise in new cases, one expert warns of 'danger signs' in some parts of the US. After weeks of many Americans failing to heed face mask and social distancing guidelines, health officials in some states are reporting an increase in younger populations testing positive -- saying those individuals are often asymptomatic but could be infecting others. And public health measures meant to control infection aren't quite up to speed -- a problem the country has consistently faced in past months. (Maxouris, 6/23)

CNN: Study Suggests Most Covid-19 Cases Went Undetected

A new study suggests that as many as 8.7 million Americans came down with coronavirus in March, but more than 80% of them were never diagnosed. A team of researchers looked at the number of people who went to doctors or clinics with influenza-like illnesses that were never diagnosed as coronavirus, influenza or any of the other viruses that usually circulate in winter. There was a giant spike in these cases in March, the researchers reported in the journal Science Translational Medicine. (Fox, 6/23)

Houston Chronicle: With Shutdown Success Evaporated, Model Suggests Mid-July Peak For COVID-19 In Houston

A surge in COVID-19 cases since Memorial Day could set the Houston area on track for a peak of 2,000 daily hospitalizations by mid-July, according to a model from a Baylor College of Medicine epidemiologist. The region’s intensive care units would be overwhelmed by that number of patients, a nearly 50 percent increase from current levels, though thousands of general hospital beds remain available, said Dr. Chris Amos. (Despart and Ketterer, 6/22)

The Wall Street Journal: Coronavirus Cases Top 9.1 Million Globally; Second Wave Hits Seoul

Reopening plans have slowed in Louisiana, where Gov. John Bel Edwards said the state wouldn’t move into its third phase of reopening by the end of the week as planned due to increased infections and hospitalizations. Mr. Edwards said 630 people were in hospitals for the coronavirus, an increase of almost 90 over the past 10 days. The state passed two milestones Monday, with more than 50,000 total cases and 3,000 total deaths. (6/23)

