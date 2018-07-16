It May Seem Like Contaminated Food Outbreaks Are On The Rise, But Experts Say Detection Is Just Getting Better

This year, outbreaks have dominated headlines, but experts say that's just because there's better technology to track them. Meanwhile, McDonald's has pulled salads from certain places after customers were infected with a parasite.

The Washington Post: What You Need To Know About Food Contamination And Recalls

Eggs, Honey Smacks, pre-cut melon: The food products recalled during the past few weeks could make shoppers queasy with worry about whether what they’ve just picked up from the grocery store is riddled with pathogens. This year, salmonella has been the headliner, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting eight food-related outbreaks since January. (Remember raw sprouts, frozen shredded coconut and chicken salad?) The CDC has reported 70 cases in seven states of salmonella infections tied to pre-cut melons, with 34 hospitalizations. (Shropshire, 7/15)

The New York Times: McDonald’s Removes Salads Linked To Intestinal Parasite Outbreak In Midwest

McDonald’s pulled salads from 3,000 restaurants in the Midwest after health experts announced that more than 100 people had been infected by an intestinal parasite in recent weeks. Public health officials in Illinois and Iowa have reported a surge in cases of cyclosporiasis, with at least 15 infections in Iowa and 90 others in Illinois. Everyone who became ill in Iowa and about a quarter of those who became sick in Illinois said they had eaten McDonald’s salads in the days before symptoms appeared, according to the states’ health departments. (Haag, 7/13)

The Washington Post: McDonald's Salads Pulled Amid Multi-State Cyclospora Outbreak

Officials with the fast-food restaurant chain said in a statement Friday that the salads have been removed from “impacted restaurants,” mainly in the Midwest, “out of an abundance of caution” until it can find a new supplier. The announcement comes after public health authorities in Illinois and Iowa warned that a number of recent cyclospora infections in those states appear to be linked to the salads. (Bever, 7/13)

The Wall Street Journal: McDonald’s Pulls Salads From 3,000 Restaurants Amid Cyclospora Illnesses

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said late Friday that 61 people in seven states, including Iowa and Illinois, have become ill from cyclosporiasis linked to McDonald’s salads, with two hospitalizations. There have been no deaths. The Food and Drug Administration said it is working with McDonald’s to identify the common ingredients in the salads eaten by those who became sick and to trace those ingredients through the supply chain. (Jargon and Newman, 7/13)

