It’s A Big Day For Dr. Fauci
The infectious-disease expert who guided America through the pandemic is set to give what will likely be his final briefing from the White House.
ABC News:
Fauci To Brief Reporters For Last Time Before Leaving Government After 50 Years
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, is scheduled to brief reporters from the White House on Tuesday in what is likely to be his final briefing before leaving the government at the end of the year. Fauci was expected to press the idea that Americans should get up-to-date on their COVID and flu shots ahead of winter. (Flaherty, 11/22)
Daily Mail Online:
Dr. Fauci Set To Make His Final White House Briefing Today Before Retiring At The End Of The Year
Fauci, 81, will join Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for his final health briefing, where he is poised to discuss his National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases' progress on vaccinations - and new actions to increase those numbers. Also expected to attend is White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish K. Jha, as the Biden Administration looks to highlight Covid risks ahead of possible winter surge. (Hammer, 11/22)
Sign up to join an "exit interview" with Dr. Anthony Fauci —
The Washington Post:
Anthony Fauci On Coronavirus Pandemic And Future Of Public Health As He Prepares To Leave Government
Anthony S. Fauci has led the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984 and has been the public face of the government’s response to COVID-19. On Thursday, Dec. 1 at 11:00 a.m. ET, join Washington Post White House reporter Yasmeen Abutaleb for a conversation with Fauci about the state of the pandemic, the future of public health and the lessons he has learned from more than a half-century of public service as he prepares to step down. (11/22)