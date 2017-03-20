‘It’s A Real Crisis’: Ohio’s Low Nursing Home Ratings Raise Care Concerns

The Cleveland Plan Dealer reports on its review of inspection reports, finding dozens of nursing home deaths involving patient care questions.

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Ohio Nursing Homes Among The Nation's Lowest Rated In Quality Of Care: A Critical Choice

Dozens of other residents in Ohio nursing homes have died over the past few years in incidents involving their care, a Plain Dealer review of inspection reports shows. A federal statistical measure, meanwhile, rates Ohio's nursing homes among the nation's lowest in quality of care. (Caniglia and Corrigan, 3/19)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Abuse Case, Resident's Death Raise Questions About Nursing Home Care: A Critical Choice

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which created the rating system to help consumers choose homes wisely, also fined Park East $220,870 for the lapses that preceded the man's death. It was the largest fine levied against Ohio nursing homes in the past three years, out of more than $6.37 million in total fines. (Caniglia and Corrigan, 3/19)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Federal Rating System Is Flawed, Nursing Homes Say: A Critical Choice

The federal government's Nursing Home Compare system is the only way to evaluate nursing homes nationally, but there's a lively debate over whether it's good enough for families to rely on. Critics, including administrators of some of the lowest-rated nursing homes in Northeast Ohio, say the system is flawed. They noted it penalizes homes for problems that may have occurred years ago, and say it punishes facilities that take in the most seriously ill residents. (Caniglia and Corrigan, 3/19)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription