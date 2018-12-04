‘It’s In Many Ways All Theater’: China Vows To Stem Flood Of Fentanyl Into U.S., But It Promised That Under Obama Too

Although the Trump administration is touting the promises, experts say there's nothing new to get excited about. “There are economic incentives for the Chinese to let opioid production flourish and fewer incentives to restrict their economy to cooperate with foreign law enforcement. We will have to wait and see how much the Chinese government cracks down on fentanyl producers," said Jeffrey Higgins, a retired special supervisory agent with the DEA.

The New York Times: Trump Says China Will Curtail Fentanyl. The U.S. Has Heard That Before.

China vows to stem the supply of the powerful opioid fentanyl flowing into the United States. It pledges to target exports of fentanyl-related substances bound for the United States that are prohibited there, while sharing information with American law-enforcement authorities. Such promises, echoed in the recent meeting between the countries’ presidents, ring familiar. (Wee, 12/3)

The Washington Post: U.S.-China Fentanyl Pact Is Not Expected To Produce Immediate Results

“I think it’s a very good thing,” said Vanda Felbab-Brown an expert on illicit economies at the Brookings Institution. “However, I wouldn’t hold my breath on how big that impact will be.” Trump and some U.S. politicians are describing the deal in sweeping terms, issuing statements that China plans to completely control the substance, said Bryce Pardo, an associate policy researcher at the Rand Corp. The Chinese, by contrast, have said they’re going to enforce existing regulations. Both appear to be playing to powerful domestic interests. (Bernstein and Zezima, 12/3)

