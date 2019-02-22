It’s ‘Just Disgraceful’: Veterans Left Feeling Betrayed By Exposure To Toxic Chemicals In Water Originating From Military

The Defense Department admitted that it allowed a firefighting foam to slip into at least 55 drinking water systems at military bases around the globe, sometimes for generations. The military started an expensive cleanup effort that involves shifting entire municipalities to new water sources and assessing toxic plumes that continue to spread for miles, but many former and past military members are not satisfied. In other environmental and health news: uranium exposure at the Grand Canyon and a breakdown of talks over greenhouse gas emissions.

The New York Times: Toxic ‘Forever Chemicals’ In Drinking Water Leave Military Families Reeling

When Army Staff Sergeant Samuel Fortune returned from Iraq, his body battered by war, he assumed he’d be safe. Then the people around him began to get sick. Neighbors complained of tumors, thyroid problems and debilitating fatigue. Soon, the Colorado health department announced an unusually high number of kidney cancers in the region. Then Mr. Fortune’s wife fell ill. The military, it turned out, had been leaching toxic chemicals into the water for decades. (Turkewitz, 2/22)

The Associated Press: Team To Review Uranium Exposure Risk At Grand Canyon

An investigative team from state and federal agencies will visit Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona over concerns about uranium exposure. Park officials said in a news release Thursday that a group of health and safety experts will visit in the coming weeks. A June 2018 audit found three 5-gallon (19-liter) buckets of uranium rock samples at the park's Museum Collection building. They were subsequently moved to a restricted area. (2/21)

Sacramento Bee: Trump Administration: No More Talks With CA On Carbon, Cars

The Trump administration Thursday broke off negotiations with California over limits on greenhouse gas emissions from cars, blaming state officials for failing to offer “a productive alternative” to the White House’s plans. The decision, which has been looming for months, intensifies the rift between California and the Trump administration over climate change and carbon emissions. (Kasler, 2/21)

