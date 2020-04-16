It’s Not Just Coughing And Sneezing: Experts Say Talking Is Enough To Produce Droplets That Could Infect

The question of whether the coronavirus can be “aerosolized” has stirred controversy for weeks, with many people focusing on coughing and sneezing. But a new study shows that even speaking closely to someone is enough to do it. In other science and innovation news: organ damage, obesity, diabetic patients, UV light, social distancing, and more.

Stat: Simply Speaking Could Transmit Coronavirus, New Study Suggests

Speaking calmly and at a normal volume produces liquid droplets so small they can remain suspended in the air long enough to enter the airways of other people, potentially exposing them to viruses including the one that causes Covid-19, according to a new study led by scientists at the National Institutes of Health. “Aerosols from infected persons may therefore pose an inhalation threat even at considerable distances and in enclosed spaces, particularly if there is poor ventilation,” Harvard University biologist Matthew Meselson wrote in a commentary accompanying the paper, which used a laser to visualize airborne droplets created when volunteers uttered the words “stay healthy.” (Begley, 4/15)

The Washington Post: How Coronavirus Attacks Organs: Doctors Find Damage In Lungs, Kidneys, Hearts

The new coronavirus kills by inflaming and clogging the tiny air sacs in the lungs, choking off the body’s oxygen supply until it shuts down the organs essential for life. But clinicians around the world are seeing evidence that suggests the virus also may be causing heart inflammation, acute kidney disease, neurological malfunction, blood clots, intestinal damage and liver problems. (Bernstein, Johnson, Kaplan and McGinley, 4/15)

Los Angeles Times: Obesity May Make A Coronavirus Infection Worse

America’s obesity epidemic appears to be making the coronavirus outbreak more dangerous — and potentially more deadly — in the United States, new research suggests. For younger and middle-aged adults in particular, carrying excess weight may significantly boost the likelihood of becoming severely ill with COVID-19. The evidence for this comes from thousands of COVID-19 patients who sought treatment in emergency departments in New York, and it’s prompting alarm among doctors and other health experts. In the U.S., 42.4% of adults have obesity, which means their body-mass index, or BMI, is 30 or more. (Healy, 4/15)

ABC News: Organizations Coming Together To Represent Type 1 Diabetics During Coronavirus

Patients with novel coronavirus each have their own unique set of circumstances for treatment, especially if they already have underlying medical conditions, like diabetes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say people with diabetes have an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19 infection, but the agency does not differentiate between Type 1 or Type 2 diabetics. (Dastmalchi, 4/16)

Los Angeles Times: How UV Light May Protect Us From The Coronavirus

The stealthy new coronavirus has turned face masks into ubiquitous accessories, and that means millions of Americans are looking for ways to keep them clean. Can ultraviolet light do the job? Ideally, single-use face masks should be worn once and then thrown away, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s certainly true of the top-of-the-line N95 masks used by healthcare workers that are designed to filter out 95% of tiny particles when properly fitted to a wearer’s face. (Khan, 4/14)

ProPublica: Ventilators Aren’t Going to Cure COVID-19. Here’s What They Can Do.

From the first days of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, hospitals and elected officials began scrambling to amass ventilators. So long as we had enough of the devices, the idea went, people’s lives would be saved. “It’s all about the ventilators,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York said in a March 18 press briefing, adding that the state could need 37,000 ventilators at the peak of the outbreak, compared with an existing capacity of 3,000. (Chen, 4/15)

ABC News: 'Sense Of Urgency': Caring For Adults Living With Autism During Coronavirus Leaves Some Feeling Forgotten

April is recognized as World Autism Month and is usually filled with special events to mark the occasion, including what is perhaps the world’s largest celebration that has been held at the United Nations every year since 2008. The coronavirus pandemic has not only put a stop to all of that but, critically, it has left those who are vulnerable with special needs – as well as their care providers -- exposed at a time when stability is key to their survival. (Haworth, 4/16)

CNN: Forget 'Social Distancing.' The WHO Prefers We Call It 'Physical Distancing' Because Social Connections Are More Important Than Ever

That thing we've all been doing by staying home, avoiding large gatherings and maintaining at least six feet of distance from others? The World Health Organization and other health experts would prefer if we stopped calling the practice "social distancing." Instead, they're opting for the term "physical distancing." (Kaur, 4/15)

CNN: Coronavirus Covid-19 Patients Are Dying Alone, Tech Can Help Them Say Goodbye

For those with the worst cases of Covid-19, this is the harsh reality. Patients are unable to see or speak with their families; their families are unable to say "I love you" one last time. (Bergeron, 4/15)

Kaiser Health News: ‘I Wasn’t Eating’: Senior Twin Sisters Battle Pandemic Anxiety Together

Ethel Sylvester dialed 911, trembling with fear. The 92-year-old felt hot. She thought turning off her thermostat could fix the problem. That didn’t help. Alone in her apartment, in the middle of the night, Sylvester didn’t know what was happening to her body. She feared it was COVID-19. Her neighbor and twin sister, Edna Mayes, had no idea her best friend was in trouble.“I couldn’t get to the door,” said Sylvester, recounting last month’s incident. “I was shaking, just shaking.” (Anthony, 4/16)

