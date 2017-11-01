It’s Not Rare For Those Contemplating Suicide To Deny It, But There May Be A Way To Predict It

New research looks at how the brain reacts to certain words when a person is considering suicide. In other public health news: heartburn drugs, discrimination and black licorice.

Los Angeles Times: How Your Brain Processes Certain Words Can Help Predict Your Risk Of Suicide

When a person’s distress, depression or discouragement appears to have taken a sharp turn for the worse, it’s time to ask him or her a weighty question: Are you thinking of harming yourself? If only the answer were a better guide. One study has found that nearly 80% of patients who took their own lives denied they were contemplating suicide in their last contact with a mental healthcare professional. Friends and family suffer the guilt and anguish of not having divined a loved one’s intentions, but mental health professionals rarely fare much better at doing so. (Healy, 10/31)

The New York Times: Heartburn Drugs Tied To Stomach Cancer Risk

People who carry the stomach bacteria known as Helicobacter pylori are at increased risk for ulcers and stomach cancer. But even when antibiotic treatment has eliminated the bacterium, stomach cancer may still arise. A new study suggests that one reason may be the long-term use of proton pump inhibitors, or P.P.I.s, acid-reducing medicines sold under brand names such as Prilosec and Prevacid. (Bakalar, 10/31)

Boston Globe: In New Poll, African-Americans Report Extensive Experiences Of Discrimination With Police, Employers

As part of a series of polls titled “Discrimination in America,” people from varied backgrounds were asked questions about their experiences with discrimination — from interactions with law enforcement to applying for jobs, seeking health care, and being the target of racial slurs. ...Among the findings: 71 percent agreed that African-Americans where they live have fewer employment opportunities because of the color of their skin, and 64 percent of African-Americans polled believe black children do not have the same opportunities as white children for a quality education. (Guerra, 10/31)

Sacramento Bee: FDA Warns: Don't Eat Too Much Black Licorice

Experts with the FDA advise moderation after finding that adults over 40 who eat two ounces of black licorice a day for two weeks could experience irregular heart rhythm, arrhythmia or even a trip to the hospital, according to news release posted Monday. The agency based their findings off medical journals, and reported that the danger in black licorice lies in the compound glycyrrhizin. (McGough, 10/31)

