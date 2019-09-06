‘It’s So Stressful’: During Dangerous Storms Like Dorian, Elderly Often Have To Stay Put Even During Evacuations

When mandatory evacuation orders come down at popular retirement communities located all along the southeastern seaboard, the elderly might have few options. News on the health industry's response to Dorian comes from Georgia and Florida, as well.

NPR: Hurricane Dorian: Elderly Residents Face Evacuation Challenges

The firefighters came on Monday. They went up and down the halls, knocking on every apartment in the six-story Ansonborough House building in downtown Charleston, S.C., and leaving notices on the doors of those who didn't answer: This area is under mandatory evacuation. The manager of the building heeded the warning and left a note on the window in the lobby explaining that the building would not be staffed all week. (Hersher, 9/5)

Georgia Health News: Evacuated Patients Heading Home As Dorian Passes

As of midday Thursday, health care facilities along the Georgia coast were preparing to receive their patients who were returning from evacuations triggered by Hurricane Dorian. The storm did not hit Georgia as hard as was feared last week, but it brushed the state’s coast, knocking out power to thousands, before heading north to pound the South Carolina coast. (Miller, 9/5)

Health News Florida: With 45 Hospitals In Florida, HCA Prepares For The Worst During Hurricanes

It almost didn't matter where the storm hits; HCA Healthcare's hospitals were going to be affected. With dozens of hospitals on Florida’s east and west coasts, the for-profit hospital chain is exposed every time a hurricane threatens the Sunshine State. Late last week, the nation's largest hospital company granted WPLN rare access to observe storm preparations as Dorian bore down on the Florida coast. (Farmer, 9/5)

