‘It’s The Wild West’: Experts Warn Consumers To Be Careful If Shopping For ACA Plan Outside Federal Marketplace

During open enrollment season, health experts say to watch out for "junk" insurance plans that were expanded under the Trump administration and don't have to meet standards set by the Affordable Care Act. Meanwhile, investors are betting that the Supreme Court rules in favor of insurers in a case over "risk corridor" payments.

The New York Times: It’s Enrollment Time For Obamacare

Shop, compare — and beware, when shopping for health insurance outside official government marketplaces. That’s the message from health experts during the annual plan selection period on state and federal marketplaces for Obamacare health insurance. Despite uncertainty about the future of the Affordable Care Act, people in many parts of the country will find more plan choices and lower premiums. (Carrns, 11/22)

WBUR: Regulators Allege Christian-Based Health Care Provider Broke State, Federal Rules

State officials in Texas, Colorado, Washington and most recently New Hampshire accuse Aliera, as well as Trinity HealthShare, an entity with which it contracts, of violating state and federal requirements. Those violations include failing to make its religious affiliations clear and selling plans outside the markets allowed by statute. (Bookman, 11/25)

MPR: Substandard Health Insurance Comes With Low Premiums But High Risk

Many Americans struggle with the cost of health care. Now that there’s no longer a hefty tax penalty for buying coverage that fails to meet the standards of the Affordable Care Act, cheaper alternatives can be enticing. (Zdechlik, 11/25)

Tampa Bay Times: Florida Leads The Nation Again In Affordable Care Act Signups

Florida is again surging ahead in Affordable Care Act sign ups, with nearly half a million people opting for coverage three weeks into the enrollment period. Since Nov. 1, when the period began, 463,066 Floridians have signed up for health insurance next year under the act, commonly known as Obamacare, according to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The agency tracks enrollment in the 39 states that use the federal exchange. Nationally, nearly 1.7 million Americans have signed up for Obamacare health plans that will cover them in 2020. (Griffin, 11/22)

Modern Healthcare: Litigation Funders Eye Billions In Outstanding Obamacare Payments

Health insurers are fielding offers from specialized investors who are betting big that the Supreme Court will force the federal government to fork over billions in unpaid Obamacare funds. Insurance companies and their attorneys say they've been approached with more and more frequency by litigation funding firms and other investors as the December oral arguments approach in the lawsuits over unpaid "risk-corridor" payments, and some investors are increasingly sweetening the deals. (Livingston, 11/22)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription