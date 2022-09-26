IVF With Frozen Embryos Tied To Risk Of Hypertensive Issues In Pregnancy
Disorders like preeclampsia are more likely if in vitro fertilization processes use frozen embryos, new research finds. Head injuries from aging artificial turf, a spike in Tourette syndrome cases, childhood obesity, life after a monkeypox infection, and more public health stories are also in the news.
NBC News:
Frozen Embryos Linked To Increased Risk Of Hypertensive Disorders During Pregnancy, Study Finds
Undergoing in vitro fertilization using frozen embryos is linked to a greater risk of hypertensive disorders, including preeclampsia, during pregnancy, according to research published Monday in the journal Hypertension. (Sullivan, 9/26)
In other health and wellness news —
The Boston Globe:
Aging Artificial Turf Fields May Carry Risk Of Head Injuries
Artificial athletic fields, nearly ubiquitous across big cities and small towns, have weathered a lot over the years and not just the legions of stampeding children. Critics have pointed to the extreme heat they generate on sunny days, when the surface can be more than 60 degrees hotter than the surrounding air or nearby natural grass. Studies have linked the unforgiving turf to a higher incidence of knee, ankle, and foot injuries. And there are a growing number of reports tying chemicals in artificial fields to environmental concerns. (Lazar, 9/24)
C-HIT.ORG:
Tourette Syndrome Awareness Rises After Spike In Reported Tics And Billie Eilish’s Reveal Of Her Childhood Diagnosis
As a fifth grader growing up in Stratford, Bridget Phelan-Nelson used to shout the same string of obscenities every morning. “I would repeat it over and over on my walk to school so I wouldn’t say it at school,” recalls Phelan-Nelson, now 39. (Turk, 9/25)
Billings Gazette:
Childhood Obesity Struggle A Growing Problem
As September marks National Childhood Obesity Month, our country continues to grapple with an issue exacerbated by the aftereffects of overeating during pandemic isolation. The most recently available data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that about 19.7% of adolescents aged 2-19 years in 2017-2021 were classified as obese. In all, about 14.7 million children throughout the nation suffered from obesity during that time period, the CDC concludes. (Trofimuk, 9/25)
The Wall Street Journal:
She Tried To Block Eating-Disorder Content On TikTok. It Still Pops Up Daily
Naomi Sanders tried to set up her TikTok account so she wouldn’t see videos about eating disorders, but she says they’re impossible to avoid. “I still see posts related to eating disorders on my feed at least three times a day,” says the 15-year-old high-school sophomore from Bellingham, Wash., who’s been struggling with unhealthy eating habits since middle school. Nine months after a Wall Street Journal investigation showed that TikTok’s algorithms were flooding teens’ For You pages with videos encouraging weight loss and disordered eating, there are still plenty of them on the platform. (Jargon, 9/24)
NBC News:
Life After Monkeypox: Men Describe An Uncertain Road To Recovery
Unfortunately, people looking to doctors or health agencies for answers about what to expect post-pox are typically met with an information vacuum. This is the result of the notorious dearth of research conducted prior to the outbreak about a virus that until this spring largely only circulated in western and central Africa. (Ryan, 9/25)