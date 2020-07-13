Japanese Upset Over COVID’s Spread At U.S. Base
As COVID-19 spreads among Marines on a large U.S. base in Japan, local officials want the U.S. government to step up its response.
AP:
Okinawa Governor Wants Tougher Action As 61 Marines Infected
The governor of Japan’s Okinawa island demanded a top U.S. military commander take tougher prevention measures and more transparency hours after officials were told that more than 60 Marines at two bases have been infected with the coronavirus over the past few days. (Yamaguchi, 7/12)
Reuters:
Japan, U.S. Discuss Jump In Coronavirus Cases At U.S. Military Bases
Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki said it was “extremely regrettable” that a large number of infections had occurred in a short time, adding that Okinawans were “shocked” by the news. “I can’t help but have strong doubts about the U.S. military’s measures to prevent infections,” he said, adding that there were reports of personnel leaving base for beach parties and visits to night life districts around Independence Day on July 4. (7/12)