Jimmy Carter Transitions From Treatment To Hospice Care
Former President Jimmy Carter has decided to “spend his remaining time at home with his family,” forgoing further medical treatment for ongoing health issues, the Carter Center announced.
CNN:
President Carter Is On Hospice Care, But What Is It? Our Medical Analyst Explains
On Saturday, the Carter Center announced that former US President Jimmy Carter will be receiving hospice care at his home in Georgia. As Carter opted for hospice care, CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen and I thought that many people might be unfamiliar with hospice care beyond a vague understanding that some people receive it toward the end of life. There can be benefits and blessings for the person receiving the care and their loved ones, but there are also some common misconceptions about what it involves. (Hetter, 2/20)
The Wall Street Journal:
Jimmy Carter, 98, To Receive Hospice Care At Home
Former President Jimmy Carter, after health setbacks and a series of hospital stays, has decided to “spend his remaining time” at home with his family and receive hospice care rather than seek further medical interventions, the Carter Center said Saturday. (McWhirter and Hanrahan, 2/19)
Reuters:
Former President Jimmy Carter, 98, To Receive Hospice Care
In recent years, the Georgia native suffered from several health issues including melanoma that spread to his liver and brain, although he had responded well to treatment he received. (2/20)