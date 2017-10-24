J&J Scores Back-To-Back Victories As Courts Overturn Massive Awards For Consumers In Talcum Cases
The science on the potential link between talcum powder and ovarian cancer is still being fiercely debated.
The New York Times:
Courts Reverse Johnson’s Baby Powder Judgments For Nearly $500 Million
In back-to-back victories for Johnson & Johnson, the courts have reversed two judgments against the consumer products giant totaling nearly $500 million. The money had been awarded to women who said that they developed ovarian cancer after using the company’s talcum powder for decades. (Caron, 10/23)
CNN:
Record Verdict Overturned In Johnson & Johnson Talcum Powder Trial
Judges in two separate cases have ruled in favor of pharma giant Johnson & Johnson, overturning large financial judgments awarded to plaintiffs who believe the company's Baby Powder and Shower to Shower powder products caused their ovarian cancer. One award was to a California woman for $417 million, and another was to an Alabama woman for $72 million. In the California case, which was decided by a jury in August, Eva Echeverria testified that she had been using talcum powder as a regular part of her feminine hygiene routine for more than 50 years, since she was 11. She developed ovarian cancer and stopped using the powder in 2016, after she read a news story about another woman who used it and had ovarian cancer. (Christensen, 10/23)