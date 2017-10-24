KHN Morning Briefing

Summaries of health policy coverage from major news organizations

full issue

J&J Scores Back-To-Back Victories As Courts Overturn Massive Awards For Consumers In Talcum Cases

The science on the potential link between talcum powder and ovarian cancer is still being fiercely debated.

CNN: Record Verdict Overturned In Johnson & Johnson Talcum Powder Trial
Judges in two separate cases have ruled in favor of pharma giant Johnson & Johnson, overturning large financial judgments awarded to plaintiffs who believe the company's Baby Powder and Shower to Shower powder products caused their ovarian cancer. One award was to a California woman for $417 million, and another was to an Alabama woman for $72 million. In the California case, which was decided by a jury in August, Eva Echeverria testified that she had been using talcum powder as a regular part of her feminine hygiene routine for more than 50 years, since she was 11. She developed ovarian cancer and stopped using the powder in 2016, after she read a news story about another woman who used it and had ovarian cancer. (Christensen, 10/23)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription.