Jockeying For Top Spot At FDA Intensifies With Acting Commissioner, Texas Oncologist Emerging As Contenders

Supporters say there's no better man for the job than the one currently filling it -- acting FDA Chief Norman “Ned” Sharpless. But people familiar with the process say Stephen Hahn of the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston may have caught the Trump administration's eye.

The Washington Post: FDA’s Ned Sharpless Gets Endorsement For Job As Permanent Commissioner

The jockeying over who will be the next Food and Drug Administration commissioner intensified Tuesday when former agency heads and dozens of health groups urged the White House to nominate acting FDA chief Norman “Ned” Sharpless to become the agency’s permanent commissioner. Supporters of Sharpless sent two letters — one from four former FDA commissioners and the other from more than 50 cancer and other groups — to President Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. The letters had the same message: The FDA needs a permanent commissioner, and Sharpless should be nominated and confirmed to lead the agency. (McGinley, 9/4)

The Wall Street Journal: Texas Doctor Stephen M. Hahn Is A Top Contender To Head FDA

Stephen M. Hahn, a senior executive and radiation oncologist at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, has emerged as a leading candidate to be nominated by the Trump administration to become commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, according to people familiar with the matter. Dr. Hahn, 59 years old, is chief of radiation oncology and chief medical executive at M.D. Anderson, a research and clinical hospital affiliated with the University of Texas. He didn’t respond to phone calls or an email seeking comment. (Burton, 9/4)

