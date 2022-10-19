Johnson & Johnson, A Health Care Bellwether, Likely To Cut Workforce
Read about the biggest pharmaceutical developments and pricing stories from the past week in KHN's Prescription Drug Watch roundup.
The Wall Street Journal:
Johnson & Johnson Likely To Make Some Cuts To Workforce Despite Higher Sales, Profit
The New Brunswick, N.J., healthcare-products company's financial results are considered a bellwether for many health sectors. (Loftus and Feuer, 10/18)
FiercePharma:
FDA Approves Single-Vial Version Of GSK's Menveo Vaccine
GSK has won FDA approval for a single-vial formulation of its meningococcal disease vaccine Menveo, thereby ending the need for reconstitution that has existed since the product came to market in 2010. (Taylor, 10/18)
FiercePharma:
Roche's COVID Drugs Tumble $1B As New Products Disappoint
Roche’s COVID-19 therapies Ronapreve and Actemra gave the drugmaker a sales boost a year ago amid a surge in infections. But as cases ebb and new coronavirus variants emerge, sales of the drugs are falling sharply. (Liu, 10/18)
FiercePharma:
Viatris Weighs $3B Sale Of European OTC Drugs
Viatris has been trying to reinvent itself since it formed through the merger between Mylan and Pfizer’s Upjohn, in part by selling non-core assets. Now, the company reportedly has a new divestment target in mind. (Liu, 10/11)