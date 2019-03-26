Johnson & Johnson And Bayer Agree To $775M Settlement Over Accusations They Didn’t Warn About Blood Thinner Side Effects

The agreement that stemmed from patients who used the popular blood thinner Xarelto caps one of the more high-profile instances of product liability litigation facing the pharmaceutical industry in recent years.

The New York Times: Bayer And Johnson & Johnson Settle Lawsuits Over Xarelto, A Blood Thinner, For $775 Million

Johnson & Johnson and Bayer said on Monday that they had agreed to pay $775 million to settle about 25,000 lawsuits involving the blood thinner Xarelto, which they jointly sell. The settlement, which will be split evenly between the two companies, resolves state and federal cases in which patients sued the companies for failing to warn about potentially fatal bleeding episodes when patients took the drug. (Thomas, 3/25)

Stat: J&J And Bayer To Pay $775M To Settle Thousands Of Xarelto Lawsuits

In a statement, the Janssen unit at J&J explained the company wanted to avoid the “enormous” time and resources to defend the lawsuits. But the health care giant also maintained the company “always appropriately informed physicians of the information that they need to make treatment decisions” and continues to “stand behind” Xarelto. (Silverman, 3/25)

