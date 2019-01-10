Johnson & Johnson CEO Warns That Pharma Should Police Itself Over Drug Prices As Other Options Could Be ‘Onerous’

“If we don’t do this as an industry, I think there will be other alternatives that will be more onerous for us,” Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky said at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in California. Drug pricing was just one of the many topics that were being hotly discussed at the annual event that draws the movers-and-shakers in the industry.

The Wall Street Journal: Health-Care CEOs Outline Strategies At J.P. Morgan Conference

One of the biggest health conferences of the year for investors, the J.P. Morgan Health-Care Conference, is taking place this week in San Francisco. Here are some of the hot topics covered at the four-day event, which wraps up Thursday. (Loftus and Wilde Mathews, 1/9)

Stat: For Tiny Biotechs, J.P. Morgan Is A Big Opportunity — And A Big Cost

For the smallest, newest companies, the conference acts as something of a corporate debutante ball — a way for executives to introduce their work to biotech’s high society and (hopefully) catch an investor’s eye. That’s why NeuBase Therapeutics is attending this year. The company, which is working on drugs based on antisense oligonucleotides to treat genetic conditions, announced a reverse merger with Ohr Pharmaceutical on January 3, which would allow its stock to trade publicly. (Sheridan, 1/10)

Stat: Chinese Biotech Was Big At JPM. Attendees Were Enthusiastic — And Wary

If last year was a chance for Chinese companies to bet big on biotech and pharma — and also to contend with some disappointment and scandal — this year already appears to be a chance for them to flood the zone. Chinese companies had a noticeably more visible presence at this week’s J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, the industry’s biggest business gathering of the year. U.S. executives and investors have been soaking up the pitch for Chinese biopharma and showing enthusiasm. (Robbins, 1/10)

CNBC: J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon Talks Amazon At JPM 2019 Private Dinner

J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon hosted a private dinner for pharmaceutical executives on Sunday night, ahead of the bank's health-care conference in San Francisco. There was one company not in attendance that received a lot of attention: Amazon. About 25 industry leaders attended from companies including Eli Lilly, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, along with some of the J.P. Morgan's investment bankers, according to two people with knowledge of the event who asked not to be named because it was private. (Farr and LaVito, 1/9)

