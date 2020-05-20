Johnson & Johnson To Discontinue Sale Of Talc-Based Baby Powder In U.S. Amid Thousands Of Suits

Johnson & Johnson has often said that faulty testing, shoddy science and ill-equipped researchers are to blame for findings that its powder was contaminated with asbestos. In recent years, thousands of people — mostly women with ovarian cancer — have said that the company did not warn them of potential risks that the company was discussing internally.

The New York Times: Johnson & Johnson To End Talc-Based Baby Powder Sales In North America

Johnson & Johnson is discontinuing North American sales of its talc-based baby powder, a product that once defined the company’s wholesome image and that it has defended for decades even as it faced thousands of lawsuits filed by patients who say it caused cancer. The decision to wind down sales of the product is a huge concession for Johnson & Johnson, which has for more than a century promoted the powder as pure and gentle enough for babies. (Hsu and Rabin, 5/19)

The Associated Press: J&J To Stop Selling Talc-Based Baby Powder In US, Canada

The world’s biggest maker of health care products said Tuesday the talc-based powder will still be sold outside the U.S. and Canada. “Demand for talc-based Johnson’s Baby Powder in North America has been declining due in large part to changes in consumer habits and fueled by misinformation around the safety of the product and a constant barrage of litigation advertising,” the company said. (Johnson, 5/20)

Reuters: Johnson & Johnson To Stop Selling Talc Baby Powder In U.S. And Canada

“I wish my mother could be here to see this day,” said Crystal Deckard, whose mother Darlene Coker alleged Baby Powder caused her mesothelioma. She dropped the suit filed in 1999 after losing her fight to compel J&J to divulge internal records. Coker died of mesothelioma in 2009. In its statement, J&J said it “remains steadfastly confident in the safety of talc-based Johnson’s Baby Powder,” citing “decades of scientific studies.” (O'Donnell and Girion, 5/19)

The Wall Street Journal: Johnson & Johnson To Stop Selling Talcum Baby Powder In U.S., Canada

J&J has been facing lawsuits alleging its talcum powder was responsible for cancer in some women who used it for feminine hygiene for years, and in people who inhaled it. As of March, about 19,400 plaintiffs had filed lawsuits against the company over its talc-based powder in U.S. courts, alleging it caused ovarian cancer and a rare cancer in tissue surrounding the lungs called mesothelioma. (Loftus, 5/19)

NPR: Johnson & Johnson Stops Selling Talc-Based Baby Powder In U.S. And Canada

Stores around the country and in Canada will continue to sell whatever remaining inventory of baby powder remains on their shelves, the company said. Additionally, cornstarch-based Johnson's Baby Powder will remain available in North America. Both types of the powder will continue to be sold in other countries around the world "where there there is significantly higher consumer demand for the product." (Romo, 5/19)

CNN: Johnson and Johnson Will Stop Selling Talc-Based Baby Powder

Johnson & Johnson said it remains confident in the safety of the product, but there have been tens of thousands of lawsuits filed by women who have developed ovarian cancer after regular talcum powder use. The cases are in various stages in courtrooms around the country. A handful of talcum powder companies have put warning labels on their products, but Johnson & Johnson argued such a label would be confusing, because it stood by its product. (Christensen, 5/20)

NBC News: Johnson and Johnson Discontinues Talc-Based Baby Powder In U.S., Canada Amid Lawsuits

In January, U.S. government-led research found no strong evidence linking baby powder with ovarian cancer. Smaller studies investigating a possible link between talcum powder and cancer have had conflicting results, although most found no connection. Johnson & Johnson pointed out in its statement that all verdicts in lawsuits that made such claims were overturned through appeal. (Mandani, 5/19)

