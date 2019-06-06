JPMorgan CEO Hints That Health Initiative Haven Will Go Beyond Just Focusing On Founding Companies’ Employees

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, spoke about the health initiative his company co-founded with Amazon and Berkshire Hathaway. When it launched in January 2018, Haven was described as a venture aimed at making health care more understandable for the three companies’ employees. But Dimon said during his keynote speech at the BIO International Convention in Philadelphia that they hope to go beyond that. In other health industry news: CVS' deal with Aetna, insurance coverage in Georgia, and personnel announcements.

Stat: Jamie Dimon Outlines A Broader Vision For The Health Venture Haven

One of the leaders behind the Dr. Atul Gawande-helmed health venture Haven has dropped the pretense the new company will only focus on the founding companies’ employees J amie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, said Wednesday that Haven will take aim at health care problems that extend beyond his employees and those at Amazon and Berkshire Hathaway, the other two titans behind the joint venture. (Sheridan, 6/5)

Columbus Dispatch: Judge Skeptical In Hearing Of CVS' Defense Of Aetna Merger's Effect On Pharmacy Benefit Managers

The role of CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager business again emerged as a key concern Wednesday during a federal court hearing on a possible merger between the pharmaceutical giant and health insurer Aetna. During the second and final day of what was slated to be a three-day hearing on the proposed merger, witnesses called by CVS and by the Department of Justice, which supports the merger, argued that CVS Caremark has ample competition from other PBMs, and they dismissed the idea that gaining Aetna’s 22 million customers would give CVS an unfair advantage. (Wehrman, 6/5)

Georgia Health News: Anthem Bends In WellStar Dispute, Lets Patients Visit Docs At Network Rates

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield has agreed to allow its Pathway health plan members to visit WellStar Health System doctors at network rates through the end of the year. The consent order, announced Wednesday, partially ends the long-running dispute over the health insurance exchange plan run by Anthem. (Miller, 6/5)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Georgia Orders Anthem To Cover Some WellStar Services, Not All

The state Department of Insurance has accepted an agreement from Anthem to cover some WellStar Health System services again for the rest of 2019. But not all.Early this year, the insurer previously known as Blue Cross Blue Shield stopped covering WellStar services for individual policyholders after those Georgians were already locked in to the health insurance plans they obtained through the state’s Affordable Care Act exchange. (Hart, 6/5)

Modern Healthcare: Blue Cross And Blue Shield Association CEO Serota To Retire

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association announced Wednesday its longtime CEO will retire at the end of 2020. The Blues board of directors is working to identify Scott Serota's replacement to ensure a smooth transition, according to the release. For the time being, Serota will continue to focus on the organization's business and policy priorities. (Bannow, 6/5)

