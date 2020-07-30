Judge Blocks ‘Public Charge’ Rule On Immigrants
Federal Judge George Daniels wrote that since the April ruling, the pandemic has gotten worse and "the irreparable harm and public interests that warrant an injunction have come into sharper focus. ... We no longer need to imagine the worst-case scenario." .
The Hill:
Federal Judge Blocks Trump Immigration 'Public Charge' Rule Due To Pandemic
The Trump administration's controversial "public charge" rule linking immigrants' legal status to their use of public benefits on Wednesday was blocked by a federal judge. Judge George Daniels of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York issued a nationwide injunction stopping the administration from enforcing the requirements, citing the urgency of the coronavirus pandemic. (Weixel, 7/29)
PBS NewsHour:
Trump Restricts Immigration Amid The Pandemic. Critics See It As An Excuse To Push His Own Agenda
As the nation continues to grapple with a pandemic and a growing movement for racial justice and police reform, President Donald Trump’s administration has been implementing new immigration policies blocking many legal pathways to enter the country. Since March, nearly 20 policy changes have affected potential tourists, refugees, asylum seekers, foreign workers and international students. The administration says the measures are meant to maintain public health by significantly restricting border crossings, as well as reserve jobs for American workers during the economic crisis by suspending visas for international workers. (Norwood, 7/28)