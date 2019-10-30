Judge Blocks Strict Alabama Abortion Law, But Supporters See Decision As Necessary Step On Path To Supreme Court

The Alabama law, signed by Gov. Kay Ivey in May, effectively outlaws abortion in the state and makes doctors who perform the procedure at any point during a pregnancy criminally liable, with a punishment of up to 99 years in prison.

The New York Times: Alabama Abortion Ban Is Temporarily Blocked By A Federal Judge

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked a near-total ban on abortions from taking effect next month in Alabama, ensuring the procedure remains legal and available in the state while the case winds its way through the courts. In ruling against the Alabama law — the most far-reaching anti-abortion measure passed by state lawmakers this year — Judge Myron H. Thompson of the United States District Court for the Middle District of Alabama wrote that it violates Supreme Court precedent and “defies” the Constitution. (Rojas and Blinder, 10/29)

The Wall Street Journal: Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Restrictive Alabama Abortion Law

In his order, Judge Thompson said the law violated Supreme Court precedent that determines the right to an abortion before a fetus reaches viability, a period that ranges from 24 to 28 weeks of pregnancy. The judge said the measure also defied the U.S. Constitution and would leave many patients in the state without options. “Enforcement of the ban would yield serious and irreparable harm, violating the right to privacy and preventing women from obtaining abortions in Alabama,” said Judge Thompson, who was appointed in 1980 by former President Carter. (Calfas, 10/29)

The Associated Press: Federal Judge Blocks Alabama's Strict Abortion Ban

"Alabama's abortion ban contravenes clear Supreme Court precedent," Thompson wrote in an accompanying opinion. "It violates the right of an individual to privacy, to make choices central to personal dignity and autonomy. It diminishes the capacity of women to act in society, and to make reproductive decisions. It defies the United States Constitution." Energized by new conservatives on the U.S. Supreme Court, Alabama and other conservative states have attempted to enact new restrictions on abortion in the hopes of getting Supreme Court justices to reconsider Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide. (Chandler, 10/29)

Reuters: Federal Judge Blocks Alabama Abortion Ban From Being Enforced

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, a Republican, had signed the bill into law in May and it was due to come into effect on Nov. 15. A Christian, she invoked God in support of the law, saying it would protect his creation, while opponents said it came at the expense of women's health and constitutional rights. Those performing abortions would be committing a felony, punishable by up to 99 years in prison. A woman who receives an abortion would not be held criminally liable. The law makes no exceptions even for rape and incest. (10/29)

The Washington Post: Bill’s Sponsors Had Called It A Direct Challenge To Roe V. Wade

Passage of the law in May was celebrated as a major victory for the antiabortion movement. The bill’s author, state Rep. Terri Collins, has said it was intended to serve as a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision that the Constitution protects a woman’s right nationwide to have an abortion. Collins earlier said she wanted the law to be strong enough to force federal court intervention — something she and others hope will lead to national restrictions on abortion. “Today’s ruling is both expected and welcomed,” Collins said in an interview, explaining the decision “is merely the first of many steps on that legal journey." (Cha and Wax-Thibodeaux, 10/29)

CBS News: Alabama Abortion Law: Federal Judge Blocks Near-Total Abortion Ban From Taking Effect Today

Steve Marshall, Alabama's attorney general, said the decision "was not unexpected," noting that the point of the law was to potentially overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nationwide. (Smith, 10/29)

CNN: Federal Judge Blocks Alabama's Near-Total Abortion Ban

The American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Alabama and Planned Parenthood Federation filed their lawsuit shortly after the bill was signed on behalf of Alabama abortion providers challenging the law. The groups cheered Tuesday's ruling. "Today's victory means people can still access the health care they need across Alabama -- for now," Alexis McGill Johnson, acting president of Planned Parenthood, said in a statement. (Kelly, 10/29)

The Hill: Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Alabama's Near-Total Abortion Ban

The law is one of a number of restrictive abortion bills passed by GOP-led state legislatures in an attempt to get the Supreme Court to revisit Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that established a woman's right to abortion. (Frazin and Hellmann, 10/29)

