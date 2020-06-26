Judge Deciding On Legality Of Hawaii’s Quarantine Says She’ll Disregard DOJ’s Input
U.S. District Judge Jill Otake will decide a case that challenges Hawaii's strict COVID quarantine policy. Although the Justice Department weighed in against the policy, Otake said the agency doesn't have the authority to amend the lawsuit in a case where it is not a plaintiff.
AP:
Judge Disregards US Support Of Hawaii Quarantine Challenge
A judge said she will “disregard” the U.S. Department of Justice’s statement in support of a lawsuit challenging Hawaii’s quarantine, imposed on arriving travelers in an attempt to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. The Justice Department’s statement said the quarantine discriminates against out-of-state travelers, even though it applies to both visitors and returning residents. (Sinco Kelleher, 6/25)
Politico:
Court Rebukes Justice Department Move In Hawaii Quarantine Case
The unexpected move by U.S. District Court Judge Jill Otake in Honolulu appears to be the first serious judicial resistance to the drive that Attorney General William Barr announced in April to scrutinize state and local lockdown measures aimed at containing the coronavirus. (Gerstein, 6/25)
CNN:
Hawaii To Lift 14-Day Quarantine On Travelers Negative For Covid-19
You can finally go to Hawaii without quarantining -- if you've tested negative for Covid-19. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Hawaii has been serious about keeping the virus out. Gov. David Ige established a 14-day mandatory quarantine for visitors and returning residents on March 26 and has since extended the quarantine through July 31. On Wednesday, Ige announced an amendment to the mandatory quarantine that likely has visitors, returning residents and local businesses smiling for the first time in three months. (Fletcher, 6/25)