Judge Finds Some Michigan Baby Blood Sample Tests Unconstitutional
The newborn blood-testing program has been in the spotlight for privacy and consent concerns, and now a judge ruled some of the program is unconstitutional. Separate news reports cover a new burial option in California, Medicaid expansion in North Carolina, and more.
AP:
Parents Win Key Ruling In Michigan Newborn Blood Dispute
A judge has found key parts of Michigan’s newborn blood-testing program unconstitutional in a challenge by four parents who raised concerns about how leftover samples are used long after screening for rare diseases. The lawsuit is not a class action. But the decision this week is likely to have an impact on how the state maintains millions of dried blood spots and makes them available for outside research. (White, 9/16)
In other health news from across the U.S. —
Los Angeles Times:
California's Dead Will Have A New Burial Option: Human Composting
California will begin allowing an alternative burial method known as human composting in 2027, under a bill signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday. (Gutierrez, 9/18)
AP:
N. Carolina Hospitals Offer New Medicaid Expansion Proposal
North Carolina’s hospitals and hospital systems on Friday unveiled an offer that could shake up stalled negotiations to pass legislation that would expand Medicaid to cover hundreds of thousands of low-income adults in the state. The North Carolina Healthcare Association said the offer sent to Republican legislative leaders and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper also contained reforms to some state laws that require regulatory approval before certain medical buildings can be constructed or services offered in a region. (Robertson, 9/16)
The Boston Globe:
West Nile Virus Detected In R.I.
This year’s first human case of West Nile virus has been detected in a person in Providence County who is currently hospitalized, state health officials said Friday. The unidentified person is in their 70s and reportedly started experiencing symptoms of the West Nile virus almost three weeks ago, according to Joseph Wendelken, a spokesman for the state health department. (Gagosz, 9/17)
New Hampshire Public Radio:
Boston Globe Spotlight Team Investigates Former N.H. Surgeon
A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. (Furukawa, 9/16)
KHN:
Journalists Look Into Wildfire Trauma And The South’s Monkeypox Response
KHN reporter and producer Heidi de Marco discussed the impact of wildfire trauma on children in Northern California on CapRadio’s “Insight With Vicki Gonzalez” on Sept. 13. ... KHN Florida correspondent Daniel Chang discussed the Southern response to the monkeypox outbreak on C-SPAN’s “Washington Today” on Sept. 14. (9/17)