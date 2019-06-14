Judge Gives Preliminary Approval Of $215M Class-Action Settlement To Help Victims Of Former USC Gynecologist

The preliminary sign-off by U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson is not expected to conclude USC’s payouts to female students and alumnae. More than 720 women are pursuing separate claims against the university in state court, and their lawyers have criticized the class-action agreement as paltry.

The Associated Press: USC Gynecologist Class-Action Lawsuit Gets Initial Approval

A federal judge has given preliminary approval to a class-action settlement of claims against the University of Southern California stemming from sexual abuse allegations against a gynecologist who worked at a student health center for decades. U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson gave the initial approval Wednesday and set a hearing on final approval for Jan. 6, 2020. (6/13)

Los Angeles Times: Judge Signs Off On USC’s $215-Million Settlement With Patients Of Ex-Gynecologist

Under the terms of the settlement, the approximately 17,000 women treated during the physician’s three-decade career would each be eligible to receive between $2,500 and $250,000. The amount would depend on the severity of the misconduct alleged and the women’s willingness to confidentially detail those experiences in written statements or interviews. (Hamilton and Ryan, 6/13)

